Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $339.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

