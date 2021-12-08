Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Richard Waldo Scott Sells 5,366 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Loews stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 666,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94. Loews Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $59.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Loews by 32.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

