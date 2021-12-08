Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, UBS Group raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

