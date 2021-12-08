Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Down to $90.58

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.58, but opened at $88.10. Lumentum shares last traded at $91.01, with a volume of 998 shares traded.
LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,410 shares of company stock worth $4,167,454. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
About Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
