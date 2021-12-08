Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Mack-Cali Realty posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mack-Cali Realty.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

