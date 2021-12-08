Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Mack-Cali Realty posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mack-Cali Realty.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mack-Cali Realty
Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
