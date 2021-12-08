Mainz Biomed B.V.’s (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Quiet Period Will End on December 15th

Mainz Biomed B.V.’s (NASDAQ:MYNZ) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 15th. Mainz Biomed B.V. had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ MYNZ opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. Mainz Biomed N.V. is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

