Marcia J. Avedon Sells 36,773 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $198.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.