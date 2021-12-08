Masari 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $167.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Masari has a market capitalization of $430,053.85 and $167.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Masari has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,662.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.05 or 0.08807593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00322631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.77 or 0.00935864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00080679 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.93 or 0.00410633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.00286727 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars.

