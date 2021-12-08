McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.350-$22.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.McKesson also updated its FY22 guidance to $22.35 to $22.95 EPS.

MCK opened at $231.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $229.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.96.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.75.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.