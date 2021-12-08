mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MDF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.63.

Shares of mdf commerce stock opened at C$5.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The firm has a market cap of C$224.25 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.04. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$4.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.90.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$25.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that mdf commerce will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

