Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Insider Purchases $10,400.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) insider Thomas E. Messier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MDRR opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16.
Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the second quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the second quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.
