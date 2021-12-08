Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Insider Purchases $10,400.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) insider Thomas E. Messier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MDRR opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the second quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the second quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

