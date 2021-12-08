Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Price Target Increased to GBX 52 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 49 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.69) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON MERC opened at GBX 37 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Mercia Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 44 ($0.58). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.62. The company has a market cap of £162.84 million and a P/E ratio of 4.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.01%.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

