MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MKKGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Shares of MKKGY stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.82. 36,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,955. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.