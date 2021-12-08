Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Metromile alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MILE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metromile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Metromile stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Metromile has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Metromile will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metromile by 137.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metromile by 123.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metromile (MILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.