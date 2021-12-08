MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to post $48.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $49.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $199.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.10 million to $202.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $198.25 million, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.76. 207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,524. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $498.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.