Milestone Resources Group Ltd Raises Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 15,463.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654,277 shares during the period. Snap accounts for approximately 2.2% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $48,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.00. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,123,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

