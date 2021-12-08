Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,921 shares of company stock worth $21,577,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

TYL stock opened at $524.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $514.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.38.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.