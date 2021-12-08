Millennium Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Senseonics worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SENS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 869.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 905,194 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at $1,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

