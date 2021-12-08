Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of Manchester United worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 444,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 2,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 264,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter.

MANU stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $663.71 million, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Manchester United’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manchester United’s payout ratio is currently -26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

