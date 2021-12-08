Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 428,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 685.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 436,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHX stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.27.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

