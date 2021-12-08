Millennium Management LLC Purchases 28,377 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $845,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NYSE OCFT opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $912.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.31.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

