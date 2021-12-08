MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Down to $7.36

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.12. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 2,445 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

