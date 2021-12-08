Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.53. 7,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 574,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.08 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Missfresh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,354,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth $346,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

