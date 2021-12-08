Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Shares Down 5.1%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 802,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 855,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$51.43 million and a P/E ratio of 23.64.

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears, tactical outerwear, canine armor, bomb suits/blankets, riot control protection, carriers, and textiles with integrated electronics and ballistic panels.

