Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Europe upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from 310.00 to 305.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

MBPFF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

