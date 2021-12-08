Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

MITEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

MITEY opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

