Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.
MITEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.
MITEY opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
