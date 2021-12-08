Mizuho Lowers Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $21.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after acquiring an additional 569,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,637,000 after acquiring an additional 612,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

