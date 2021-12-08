Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (LON:MIG) Raises Dividend to GBX 12 Per Share

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (LON:MIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MIG opened at GBX 105 ($1.39) on Wednesday. Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 105 ($1.39). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.35 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97.

About Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in management buyouts in the small to medium-sized unquoted and AIM listed companies operating in the Internet software and e-business, information technology, telecommunications, and media sectors. It invests in companies based in the United Kingdom.

