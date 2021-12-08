Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.22 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

MODN stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. 2,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25. Model N has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.20.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Model N worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

