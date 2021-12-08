Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $3.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $14.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.78 to $14.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $17.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.33.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $179.33 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after buying an additional 208,426 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after buying an additional 147,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

