Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,259,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $141,942,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $87,191,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,831,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

