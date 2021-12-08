Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Lessened by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 1.2% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

