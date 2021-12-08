Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,007 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,579,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,139,000 after purchasing an additional 502,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

