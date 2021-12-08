Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 292.50 ($3.88).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MONY shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.12) to GBX 240 ($3.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.11) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.11) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 206.80 ($2.74) on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311 ($4.12). The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 242.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £9,902.52 ($13,131.57).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

