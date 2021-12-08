MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $529.12.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $499.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.82. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock worth $30,699,509. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

