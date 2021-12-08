MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $480.00 to $525.00. The stock had previously closed at $429.34, but opened at $517.22. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MongoDB shares last traded at $503.03, with a volume of 23,280 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.12.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total transaction of $1,463,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total value of $1,223,767.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock worth $30,699,509 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 526.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 32,463 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 10.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in MongoDB by 4.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in MongoDB by 120.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.82.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

