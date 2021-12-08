Morgan Stanley Analysts Give CAE (TSE:CAE) a C$37.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 target price on CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.00.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$31.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. CAE has a 52-week low of C$27.72 and a 52-week high of C$42.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.2400001 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.