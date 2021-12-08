Morgan Stanley Boosts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $66.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.46.

CF Industries stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $68.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,159,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,041,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

