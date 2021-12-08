Morgan Stanley Boosts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $37.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Kroger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after buying an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

