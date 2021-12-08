Morgan Stanley Has $4.86 Million Position in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 89,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,789 shares in the last quarter.

RGT stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0908 per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

