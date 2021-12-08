Morgan Stanley Purchases 62,376 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Nkarta worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nkarta by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nkarta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

