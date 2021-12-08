Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Griffon worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,597,000 after buying an additional 138,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,262,000 after buying an additional 298,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,018,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 91,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,642,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFF opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

