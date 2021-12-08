Morgan Stanley Sells 1,369,694 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,592,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,369,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,273 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,884,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 722,222 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $581,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 244,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 154,155 shares in the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

CRBP stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

