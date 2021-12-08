MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.33.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.02. 3,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,903. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.