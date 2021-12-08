MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Amundi acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in Linde by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Linde by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after acquiring an additional 519,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $145,735,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.29.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $330.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.90. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

