MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 3,069 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.4% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.3% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.84 and its 200 day moving average is $241.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $146.91 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

