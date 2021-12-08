MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 74,169 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74,169 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

General Electric stock opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of -187.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

