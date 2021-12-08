MTM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

Shares of DIVO opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32.

