Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after buying an additional 304,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock opened at $253.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.48. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.