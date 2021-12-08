Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $50,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $350.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $353.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,334,133 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.